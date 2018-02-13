$10 million boost for Wollongong economy following Super League clash

The Super League game between Wigan and Hull FC in Wollongong has provided a $10 million boost to Illawarra economy.

Nine News reports that the match exceeded expectations of local businesses and proved to be a major success Down Under.

The Super League match was one of the biggest sporting events in the Illawarra's history, injecting $10 million into the economy. #9News pic.twitter.com/uKCewyB1Dw — 9 News Illawarra (@9NewsIllawarra) February 13, 2018

“I believe the Steelers Club sold more beer for concerts so we have that record as well,” added Wigan’s rugby director Kris Radlinski.

Wigan are currently out in Sydney preparing for the International match against NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs.