11 players suspended at RFL’s latest disciplinary hearing

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

11 players have been suspended at the RFL’s latest batch of disciplinary hearings – with some big names set to miss this weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-finals as a result.

The cases, which were heard on Tuesday night by an Independent Operational Rules Tribunal (HHJ Chris Batty, Neil Turley, Wilf George), saw Warrington captain Chris Hill banned for one game, meaning he misses Saturday’s huge cup clash with Wigan.

Leeds forward Jamie Jones-Buchanan also misses his side’s cup quarter-final clash due to suspension, after the forward was found guilty of a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge following the win at Wakefield.

The full list of charges were:

Rangi Chase (Widnes Vikings) pleaded not guilty to a Grade A Tripping charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on June 9. Chase was found guilty and fined £300.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade A Tripping charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against St Helens on June 9. Chase was found guilty and fined £300. Jamie Acton (Leigh Centurions) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Tripping charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors on June 8. Acton was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £300.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Tripping charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors on June 8. Acton was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £300. Jamie Jones-Buchanan (Leeds Rhinos) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity on June 10. Jones-Buchanan was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £300.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity on June 10. Jones-Buchanan was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £300. Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves) pleaded guilty but challenged the grading of the Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on June 11. The tribunal kept at Grade B and Hill was suspended for one game and fined £300.

pleaded guilty but challenged the grading of the Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on June 11. The tribunal kept at Grade B and Hill was suspended for one game and fined £300. Sam Moa (Catalans Dragons) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on June 10. Moa was found not guilty.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Betfred Super League fixture against Huddersfield Giants on June 10. Moa was found not guilty. Ben Kavanagh (Hull Kingston Rovers) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Kingstone Press Championship fixture against Featherstone Rovers on June 4. Kavanagh was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £100.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade B Strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Kingstone Press Championship fixture against Featherstone Rovers on June 4. Kavanagh was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £100. Sean Hesketh (Hunslet) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Kingstone Press League 1 fixture against Barrow Raiders on June 3. Hesketh was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £75.

pleaded not guilty to a Grade B strikes with Shoulder (Reckless) charge from the Kingstone Press League 1 fixture against Barrow Raiders on June 3. Hesketh was found guilty, suspended for one game and fined £75. Jordan Siddons (Oxford) pleaded not guilty to a Grade B High Tackle (Carleless) charge from the Kingstone Press League 1 fixture against against Whitehaven on June 4. Siddons was found not guilty.

Meanwhile, the following players submitted an early guilty plea and received the following sanctions;