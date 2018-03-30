12-man Hull FC win the derby

Hull FC won the Hull derby 30-22 over Hull KR despite playing with 12 men for over 70 minutes of the game.

Hull took the lead early on when Adam Quinlan was ruled to have knocked the ball free from Mickey Paea’s grasp in a try-saver, only for Danny Houghton to pounce to touch down.

But in the ninth minute, Bureta Faraimo was sent off for Hull FC when he hit Chris Atkin’s head with his shoulder. After consulting with the video referee, Chris Kendall produced the red card.

Not long after, Hull KR were in for their first try when Atkin spread it wide to Thomas Minns. He then exchanged passes with his winger Justin Carney before diving over. Ryan Shaw’s conversion levelled the scores.

Off the back of a James Donaldson error, Shaul proved elusive and found Fetuli Talanoa who squeezed in at the corner to restore Hull’s lead with the help of a pinpoint Marc Sneyd conversion. Carlos Tuimavave then raced clear to send Jamie Shaul clear.

Hull KR fought back when Carney again fed Minns with what looked to be a forward pass but Talanoa scored his second try just before half-time after a shift to the left. Sneyd missed for the first time giving Hull FC a 22-12 lead at the break.

Rovers responded after the break when Quinlan sliced through and found Shaw but the try scorer couldn’t convert leaving Hull KR six behind their rivals. Jake Connor then was allowed the freedom of the right touchline to waltz in and taunt the Rovers players. Sneyd converted for a 28-16 Hull FC lead.

Sneyd then extended Hull’s lead to 14 after the Rovers were penalised for holding down Shaul but Minns grabbed his hat-trick off the following set after a sweeping move to the left. Shaw converted to bring Rovers within eight but they couldn’t get closer as Hull hung on.

Hull KR: Quinlan, Shaw, Salter, Minns, Carney, Marsh, Atkin, Jewitt, Lee, Masoe, Greenwood, Blair, Kavanagh; Interchanges: Scruton, Donaldson, Clarkson, Dagger

Tries: Minns 3, Shaw; Goals: Shaw 3

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Paea, Minichiello, Lane, Green; Interchanges: Bowden, Connor, Washbrook, Matongo

Tries: Houghton, Talanoa 2, Shaul, Connor; Goals: Sneyd 5

Dismissal: Faraimo

Full reports of all this weekend’s Super League games will feature in Monday’s League Express