17 for ’17 – Castleford Tigers

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this edition, we’re looking at a team who have been widely tipped to achieve something special in 2017: Daryl Powell’s Castleford Tigers.

Can the Tigers break the monopoly at the top of Super League and realise their potential? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

FB – Zak Hardaker

WG – Greg Eden

CE – Jake Webster

CE – Michael Shenton

WG – Greg Minikin

SO – Ben Roberts

SH – Luke Gale

PR – Andy Lynch

HK – Paul McShane

PR – Grant Millington

SR – Junior Moors

SR – Mike McMeeken

LF – Nathan Massey

SUBS

Adam Milner

Jesse Sene-Lefao

Oliver Holmes

Gadwin Springer