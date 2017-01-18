17 for ’17 – Castleford Tigers
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this edition, we’re looking at a team who have been widely tipped to achieve something special in 2017: Daryl Powell’s Castleford Tigers.
FB – Zak Hardaker
WG – Greg Eden
CE – Jake Webster
CE – Michael Shenton
WG – Greg Minikin
SO – Ben Roberts
SH – Luke Gale
PR – Andy Lynch
HK – Paul McShane
PR – Grant Millington
SR – Junior Moors
SR – Mike McMeeken
LF – Nathan Massey
SUBS
Adam Milner
Jesse Sene-Lefao
Oliver Holmes
Gadwin Springer
