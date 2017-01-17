17 for ’17 – Catalans Dragons

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this instalment, we take a look at the Catalans, who have recruited heavily after falling away at the end of 2016.

Can this squad finally fulfil Catalans’ ambitions, or is another season of mediocrity set to follow. Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

FB – Tony Gigot

WG -Jodie Broughton

CE – Krisnan Inu

CE – Ian Thornley

WG – Fouad Yaha

SO – Luke Walsh

SH – Richie Myler

PR – Sam Moa

HK – Paul Aiton

PR – Luke Burgess

SR – Justin Horo

SR – Jason Baitieri

LF – Greg Bird

SUBS

Mickael Simon

Louis Anderson

Thomas Bosc

Julian Bousquet