17 for ’17 – Catalans Dragons
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this instalment, we take a look at the Catalans, who have recruited heavily after falling away at the end of 2016.
Can this squad finally fulfil Catalans’ ambitions, or is another season of mediocrity set to follow. Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!
Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos
FB – Tony Gigot
WG -Jodie Broughton
CE – Krisnan Inu
CE – Ian Thornley
WG – Fouad Yaha
SO – Luke Walsh
SH – Richie Myler
PR – Sam Moa
HK – Paul Aiton
PR – Luke Burgess
SR – Justin Horo
SR – Jason Baitieri
LF – Greg Bird
SUBS
Mickael Simon
Louis Anderson
Thomas Bosc
Julian Bousquet