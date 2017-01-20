17 for ’17 – Hull FC
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this edition, we’re looking at a team looking to build on last year’s success – Challenge Cup winners Hull FC
Can the Black and Whites build on last year’s Wembley heroics and win the Grand Final this year? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!
Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers
FB – Jamie Shaul
WG – Mahe Fonua
CE – Josh Griffin
CE – Carlos Tuimavave
WG – Fetuli Talanoa
SO – Albert Kelly
SH – Marc Sneyd
PR – Scott Taylor
HK – Danny Houghton
PR – Liam Watts
SR – Sika Manu
SR – Mark Minichiello
LF – Gareth Ellis
SUBS
Danny Washbrook
Dean Hadley
Jake Connor
Chris GreenComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum