17 for ’17 – Hull FC

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this edition, we’re looking at a team looking to build on last year’s success – Challenge Cup winners Hull FC

Can the Black and Whites build on last year’s Wembley heroics and win the Grand Final this year? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

FB – Jamie Shaul

WG – Mahe Fonua

CE – Josh Griffin

CE – Carlos Tuimavave

WG – Fetuli Talanoa

SO – Albert Kelly

SH – Marc Sneyd

PR – Scott Taylor

HK – Danny Houghton

PR – Liam Watts

SR – Sika Manu

SR – Mark Minichiello

LF – Gareth Ellis

SUBS

Danny Washbrook

Dean Hadley

Jake Connor

Chris Green