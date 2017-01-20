17 for ’17 – Hull FC

17 for ’17 – Hull FC

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this edition, we’re looking at a team looking to build on last year’s success – Challenge Cup winners Hull FC

Can the Black and Whites build on last year's Wembley heroics and win the Grand Final this year?

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers

FB – Jamie Shaul

WG – Mahe Fonua

CE – Josh Griffin

CE – Carlos Tuimavave

WG – Fetuli Talanoa

SO – Albert Kelly

SH – Marc Sneyd

PR – Scott Taylor

HK – Danny Houghton

PR – Liam Watts

SR – Sika Manu

SR – Mark Minichiello

LF – Gareth Ellis

SUBS

Danny Washbrook

Dean Hadley

Jake Connor

Chris Green

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

