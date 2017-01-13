17 for ’17 – Leeds Rhinos

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this instalment, we take a look at Leeds Rhinos. Brian McDermott has put faith in the squad that failed to succeed last year, with minimal recruitment being made.

Can this squad avenge last year’s disappointment and return to the top table in Super League? Or will they fall short yet again? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants

FB – Ashton Golding

WG – Tom Briscoe

CE – Kallum Watkins

CE – Joel Moon

WG – Ryan Hall

SO – Danny McGuire

SH – Rob Burrow

PR – Brad Singleton

HK – Matt Parcell

PR – Adam Cuthbertson

SR – Brett Ferres

SR – Jamie Jones-Buchanan

LF – Stevie Ward

SUBS

Mitch Garbutt

Keith Galloway

Liam Sutcliffe

Brett Delaney