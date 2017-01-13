17 for ’17 – Leeds Rhinos
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this instalment, we take a look at Leeds Rhinos. Brian McDermott has put faith in the squad that failed to succeed last year, with minimal recruitment being made.
Can this squad avenge last year’s disappointment and return to the top table in Super League? Or will they fall short yet again? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!
Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants
FB – Ashton Golding
WG – Tom Briscoe
CE – Kallum Watkins
CE – Joel Moon
WG – Ryan Hall
SO – Danny McGuire
SH – Rob Burrow
PR – Brad Singleton
HK – Matt Parcell
PR – Adam Cuthbertson
SR – Brett Ferres
SR – Jamie Jones-Buchanan
LF – Stevie Ward
SUBS
Mitch Garbutt
Keith Galloway
Liam Sutcliffe
Brett DelaneyComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum