The 17 for ’17 – Salford Red Devils
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re going to be taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
On Monday, we focussed on Widnes Vikings – and today it’s the turn of Salford Red Devils. They may have finished in the bottom four last year courtesy of their mid-season points deduction – but can they go one better in 2017 and make it into the top eight?
FB – Gareth O’Brien
WG – Justin Carney
CE – Junior Sa’u
CE – Josh Jones
WG – Niall Evalds
SO – Robert Lui
SH – Michael Dobson
PR – Lama Tasi
HK – Logan Tomkins
PR – Craig Kopczak
SR – Ben Murdoch-Masila
SR – Weller Hauraki
LF – Mark Flanagan
SUBS
Kris Brining
George Griffin
Olsi Krasniqi
Lee Mossop
Can this team push on from last year's finish in the bottom four, or are they at risk of another season of struggle?