The 17 for ’17 – Salford Red Devils

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re going to be taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

On Monday, we focussed on Widnes Vikings – and today it’s the turn of Salford Red Devils. They may have finished in the bottom four last year courtesy of their mid-season points deduction – but can they go one better in 2017 and make it into the top eight?

FB – Gareth O’Brien

WG – Justin Carney

CE – Junior Sa’u

CE – Josh Jones

WG – Niall Evalds

SO – Robert Lui

SH – Michael Dobson

PR – Lama Tasi

HK – Logan Tomkins

PR – Craig Kopczak

SR – Ben Murdoch-Masila

SR – Weller Hauraki

LF – Mark Flanagan

SUBS

Kris Brining

George Griffin

Olsi Krasniqi

Lee Mossop

Can this team push on from last year’s finish in the bottom four, or are they at risk of another season of struggle? Let us know via Twitter @LeagueExpress.