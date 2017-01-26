17 for ’17 – St Helens

7 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

This time, the focus is on St Helens, who fell short of a Grand Final appearance last season.

The off-season has seen Keiron Cunningham significantly strengthen his squad, although the loss of Matty Smith to injury leaves their halfback combination in a tricky position.

Can Saints pick up their form from the end of last year and hit the ground running, or will another slow start hinder their title ambitions? As ever, let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers | Hull FC | Warrington Wolves

FB – Jonny Lomax

WG – Tommy Makinson

CE – Ryan Morgan

CE – Mark Percival

WG – Adam Swift

SO – Theo Fages

SH – Danny Richardson

PR – Adam Walker

HK – James Roby

PR – Kyle Amor

SR – Joe Greenwood

SR – Jon Wilkin

LF – Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

SUBS

Alex Walmsley

Luke Douglas

Luke Thompson

Tommy Lee