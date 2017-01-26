17 for ’17 – St Helens
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
This time, the focus is on St Helens, who fell short of a Grand Final appearance last season.
The off-season has seen Keiron Cunningham significantly strengthen his squad, although the loss of Matty Smith to injury leaves their halfback combination in a tricky position.
Can Saints pick up their form from the end of last year and hit the ground running, or will another slow start hinder their title ambitions?
Before that though, here's all the other 17 for '17's we've covered so far – we'll be doing your team before the season starts too!
FB – Jonny Lomax
WG – Tommy Makinson
CE – Ryan Morgan
CE – Mark Percival
WG – Adam Swift
SO – Theo Fages
SH – Danny Richardson
PR – Adam Walker
HK – James Roby
PR – Kyle Amor
SR – Joe Greenwood
SR – Jon Wilkin
LF – Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
SUBS
Alex Walmsley
Luke Douglas
Luke Thompson
