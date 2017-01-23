17 for ’17 – Warrington Wolves

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

This time, the focus is on last year’s Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves, who have strengthened their squad after last year’s Old Trafford heartbreak.

Will 2017 be their year? Or is another year of taunts heading the way of the Warrington faithful?

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

FB – Stefan Ratchford

WG – Tom Lineham

CE – Ryan Atkins

CE – Rhys Evans

WG – Matty Russell

SO – Kevin Brown

SH – Kurt Gidley

PR – Chris Hill

HK – Daryl Clark

PR – Mike Cooper

SR – Ben Currie

SR – Jack Hughes

LF – Joe Westerman

SUBS

Brad Dwyer

Dom Crosby

Ashton Sims

Andre Savelio