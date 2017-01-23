17 for ’17 – Warrington Wolves
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
This time, the focus is on last year’s Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves, who have strengthened their squad after last year’s Old Trafford heartbreak.
Will 2017 be their year? Or is another year of taunts heading the way of the Warrington faithful?
Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!
Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers | Hull FC
FB – Stefan Ratchford
WG – Tom Lineham
CE – Ryan Atkins
CE – Rhys Evans
WG – Matty Russell
SO – Kevin Brown
SH – Kurt Gidley
PR – Chris Hill
HK – Daryl Clark
PR – Mike Cooper
SR – Ben Currie
SR – Jack Hughes
LF – Joe Westerman
SUBS
Brad Dwyer
Dom Crosby
Ashton Sims
Andre SavelioComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum