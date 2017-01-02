The 17 for ’17 – Widnes Vikings

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we take a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

The first club in focus is Widnes Vikings, who have ben tipped to struggle following the departure of Kevin Brown. But could this Vikings side defy the odds once again this year?

FB – Rhys Hanbury

WG – Corey Thompson

CE – Chris Bridge

CE – Charly Runciman

WG – Patrick Ah Van

SO – Joe Mellor

SH – Tom Gilmore

PR – Greg Burke

HK – Lloyd White

PR – Jack Buchanan

SR – Chris Houston

SR – Matt Whitley

LF – Hep Cahill

SUBS

Aaron Heremaia

Gil Dudson

Chris Dean

Macgraff Leuluai

Can this team push on from last year’s seventh-placed finish, or are they at risk of moving back into the bottom four? Let us know via Twitter @LeagueExpress.