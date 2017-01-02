The 17 for ’17 – Widnes Vikings
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we take a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
The first club in focus is Widnes Vikings, who have ben tipped to struggle following the departure of Kevin Brown. But could this Vikings side defy the odds once again this year?
FB – Rhys Hanbury
WG – Corey Thompson
CE – Chris Bridge
CE – Charly Runciman
WG – Patrick Ah Van
SO – Joe Mellor
SH – Tom Gilmore
PR – Greg Burke
HK – Lloyd White
PR – Jack Buchanan
SR – Chris Houston
SR – Matt Whitley
LF – Hep Cahill
SUBS
Aaron Heremaia
Gil Dudson
Chris Dean
Macgraff Leuluai
Can this team push on from last year's seventh-placed finish, or are they at risk of moving back into the bottom four?