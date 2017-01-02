The 17 for ’17 – Widnes Vikings

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 2, 2017 14:56

The 17 for ’17 – Widnes Vikings

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we take a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

The first club in focus is Widnes Vikings, who have ben tipped to struggle following the departure of Kevin Brown. But could this Vikings side defy the odds once again this year?

FB – Rhys Hanbury

WG – Corey Thompson

CE – Chris Bridge

CE – Charly Runciman

WG – Patrick Ah Van

SO – Joe Mellor

SH – Tom Gilmore

PR – Greg Burke

HK – Lloyd White

PR – Jack Buchanan

SR – Chris Houston

SR – Matt Whitley

LF – Hep Cahill

SUBS

Aaron Heremaia

Gil Dudson

Chris Dean

Macgraff Leuluai

Can this team push on from last year’s seventh-placed finish, or are they at risk of moving back into the bottom four? Let us know via Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 2, 2017 14:56

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

RSS Fans Forum: Have Your Say!

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More