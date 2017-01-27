17 for ’17 – Wigan Warriors

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In our final instalment in this series, we take a look at last year’s Champions.

Wigan have had plenty of change in their squad after last year’s heroics, but will the new faces have a positive or negative effect?



Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered.

FB – Sam Tomkins

WG – Lewis Tierney

CE – Anthony Gelling

CE – Oliver Gildart

WG – Joe Burgess

SO – George Williams

SH – Thomas Leuluai

PR – Frank-Paul Nuuausala

HK – Sam Powell

PR – Ben Flower

SR – John Bateman

SR – Liam Farrell

LF – Sean O’Loughlin

SUBS

Joel Tomkins

Tony Clubb

Taulima Tautai

Willie Isa