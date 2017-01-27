17 for ’17 – Wigan Warriors

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 27, 2017 15:26

17 for ’17 – Wigan Warriors

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In our final instalment in this series, we take a look at last year’s Champions.

Wigan have had plenty of change in their squad after last year’s heroics, but will the new faces have a positive or negative effect?

As ever, let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered.

Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers | Hull FC | Warrington Wolves | St Helens

FB – Sam Tomkins

WG – Lewis Tierney

CE – Anthony Gelling

CE – Oliver Gildart

WG – Joe Burgess

SO – George Williams

SH – Thomas Leuluai

PR – Frank-Paul Nuuausala

HK – Sam Powell

PR – Ben Flower

SR – John Bateman

SR – Liam Farrell

LF – Sean O’Loughlin

SUBS

Joel Tomkins

Tony Clubb

Taulima Tautai

Willie Isa

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 27, 2017 15:26

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions