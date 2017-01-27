17 for ’17 – Wigan Warriors
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In our final instalment in this series, we take a look at last year’s Champions.
Wigan have had plenty of change in their squad after last year’s heroics, but will the new faces have a positive or negative effect?
As ever, let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered.
Widnes Vikings | Leigh Centurions | Wakefield Trinity | Salford Red Devils | Huddersfield Giants | Leeds Rhinos | Catalans Dragons | Castleford Tigers | Hull FC | Warrington Wolves | St Helens
FB – Sam Tomkins
WG – Lewis Tierney
CE – Anthony Gelling
CE – Oliver Gildart
WG – Joe Burgess
SO – George Williams
SH – Thomas Leuluai
PR – Frank-Paul Nuuausala
HK – Sam Powell
PR – Ben Flower
SR – John Bateman
SR – Liam Farrell
LF – Sean O’Loughlin
SUBS
Joel Tomkins
Tony Clubb
Taulima Tautai
Willie IsaComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum