The 17 for 2017 – Huddersfield Giants
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this instalment, we take a look at Huddersfield, who found the going very tough indeed in 2016, finishing in the bottom-four and only confirming their Super League status in the final round of the Qualifiers.
With this squad, can they go one better in 2017 and finish in the top eight under Rick Stone? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress. Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!
FB – Jake Mamo
WG – Jermaine McGillvary
CE – Leroy Cudjoe
CE – Lee Gaskell
WG – Aaron Murphy
SO – Danny Brough
SH – Ryan Brierley
PR – Sam Rapira
HK – Adam O’Brien
PR – Shannon Wakeman
SR – Tom Symonds
SR – Michael Lawrence
LF – Ryan Hinchcliffe
SUBS
Kruise Leeming
Dale Ferguson
Ukuma Ta’ai
Sebastine Ikahihifo