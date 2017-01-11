The 17 for 2017 – Huddersfield Giants

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this instalment, we take a look at Huddersfield, who found the going very tough indeed in 2016, finishing in the bottom-four and only confirming their Super League status in the final round of the Qualifiers.

With this squad, can they go one better in 2017 and finish in the top eight under Rick Stone? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress. Before that though, here’s all the other 17 for ’17’s we’ve covered so far – we’ll be doing your team before the season starts too!

FB – Jake Mamo

WG – Jermaine McGillvary

CE – Leroy Cudjoe

CE – Lee Gaskell

WG – Aaron Murphy

SO – Danny Brough

SH – Ryan Brierley

PR – Sam Rapira

HK – Adam O’Brien

PR – Shannon Wakeman

SR – Tom Symonds

SR – Michael Lawrence

LF – Ryan Hinchcliffe

SUBS

Kruise Leeming

Dale Ferguson

Ukuma Ta’ai

Sebastine Ikahihifo