17 for 2017 – Leigh Centurions

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re going to be taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

Today is the turn of newly promoted Leigh Centurions, who have signed nine new players ahead of their Super League return. As a result, the team that takes to the field against Castleford on February 10th will have a new look to it, but still have more than a hint of last year’s squad too.

Could the Centurions defy the odds and make the top four? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

FB: Mitch Brown

WG: Adam Higson

CE: Ben Crooks

CE: Matty Dawson

WG: James Clare

SO: Martyn Ridyard

SH: Josh Drinkwater

PR: Gareth Hock

HK: Mickey Higham

PR: Dayne Weston

SR: Atelea Vea

SR: Glenn Stewart

LF: Harrison Hansen

SUBS

Eloi Pelissier

James Green

Antoni Maria

Cory Paterson