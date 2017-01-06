17 for 2017 – Leigh Centurions
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re going to be taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
Today is the turn of newly promoted Leigh Centurions, who have signed nine new players ahead of their Super League return. As a result, the team that takes to the field against Castleford on February 10th will have a new look to it, but still have more than a hint of last year’s squad too.
Could the Centurions defy the odds and make the top four? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
FB: Mitch Brown
WG: Adam Higson
CE: Ben Crooks
CE: Matty Dawson
WG: James Clare
SO: Martyn Ridyard
SH: Josh Drinkwater
PR: Gareth Hock
HK: Mickey Higham
PR: Dayne Weston
SR: Atelea Vea
SR: Glenn Stewart
LF: Harrison Hansen
SUBS
Eloi Pelissier
James Green
Antoni Maria
Cory PatersonComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum