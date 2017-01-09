17 for 2017 – Wakefield Trinity

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 9, 2017 11:02

17 for 2017 – Wakefield Trinity

As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.

In this instalment, we take a look at Wakefield, who have recruited impressively ahead of Chris Chester’s first full year in charge.

Trinity finished eighth last year, could they repeat that accomplishment again this year, or maybe even surpass that? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.

FB – Scott Grix

WG – Tom Johnstone

CE – Bill Tupou

CE – Ashley Gibson

WG – Ben Jones-Bishop

SO – Jacob Miller

SH – Sam Williams

PR – Craig Huby

HK – Kyle Wood

PR – Anthony England

SR – Matty Ashurst

SR – Danny Kirmond

LF – Tinirau Arona

SUBS

David Fifita

Mikey Sio

Mitch Allgood

Chris Annakin

