17 for 2017 – Wakefield Trinity
As part of our build-up to the 2017 Super League season, we’re taking a look at how all the clubs could line up going into the start of the campaign.
In this instalment, we take a look at Wakefield, who have recruited impressively ahead of Chris Chester’s first full year in charge.
Trinity finished eighth last year, could they repeat that accomplishment again this year, or maybe even surpass that? Let us know on Twitter @LeagueExpress.
FB – Scott Grix
WG – Tom Johnstone
CE – Bill Tupou
CE – Ashley Gibson
WG – Ben Jones-Bishop
SO – Jacob Miller
SH – Sam Williams
PR – Craig Huby
HK – Kyle Wood
PR – Anthony England
SR – Matty Ashurst
SR – Danny Kirmond
LF – Tinirau Arona
SUBS
David Fifita
Mikey Sio
Mitch Allgood
Chris Annakin