2017 Super League Grand Final officially sells out

The 2017 Super League Grand Final is now officially a sell-out for only the second time in history!

The biggest night of the Super League season will be watched by a capacity crowd at Old Trafford, Manchester, in what promises to be a spectacular final between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Following on from one of the most entertaining Super League seasons to date, the Grand Final will be played in front of a sell-out crowd for the second time in three years.

Super League Chief Executive, Nigel Wood, said: “The 2017 Betfred Super League season has been one of the most exciting in the history of the competition. Last week saw two magnificent semi-finals and it is fantastic that the biggest game of the season will be played in front of a full house at Old Trafford.

“I am certain that the capacity crowd will create an incredible atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams and I look forward to a tremendous game between two of the top sides this season.”

Fans who are lucky enough to have purchased tickets are reminded to arrive in plenty of time for the 6pm kick off in order that they can catch the pre-game entertainment which includes live music from Razorlight, Stuart Maconie and Laura Wright. Fans are also reminded that there are currently significant diversions in place around Old Trafford and they are therefore advised to leave plenty of time to travel to the game.