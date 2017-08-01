2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup gets underway – in Scotland

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

WHILE Hull and Wigan are preparing for the 2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday 26 August, grassroots enthusiasts in Scotland are already looking ahead to the 2018 competition.

Edinburgh Eagles and Strathmore Silverbacks will go head-to-head on Saturday (5 August) to establish which team will represent Scotland on next year’s Wembley trail.

The venue for the game has yet to be confirmed.