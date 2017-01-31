Challenge Cup hopefuls go into the hat

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson January 31, 2017 08:32

The draw for the second round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup takes place this evening (Tuesday 31 January) and 16 amateur sides will go into the hat, hoping to go on to meet a professional side at the third round stage.

 

The event, which is taking place at Siddal, will be conducted by Johnny Lawless – a hero of Sheffield Eagles’ Cup-winning side of 1998 – and Luke Robinson, formerly of Huddersfield Giants.

 

It will be streamed live from around 7.00pm on the BBC Sport website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league.

 

Teams involved are:

 

Egremont Rangers

Featherstone Lions

Fryston Warriors

Haydock

Kells

London Chargers

Pilkington Recs

Myton Warriors

Rochdale Mayfield

Siddal

Thatto Heath Crusaders

Thornhill Trojans

West Hull

Wests Warriors

Wigan St Patrick’s

York Acorn

 

