Challenge Cup hopefuls go into the hat
The draw for the second round of the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup takes place this evening (Tuesday 31 January) and 16 amateur sides will go into the hat, hoping to go on to meet a professional side at the third round stage.
The event, which is taking place at Siddal, will be conducted by Johnny Lawless – a hero of Sheffield Eagles’ Cup-winning side of 1998 – and Luke Robinson, formerly of Huddersfield Giants.
It will be streamed live from around 7.00pm on the BBC Sport website at http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league.
Teams involved are:
Egremont Rangers
Featherstone Lions
Fryston Warriors
Haydock
Kells
London Chargers
Pilkington Recs
Myton Warriors
Rochdale Mayfield
Siddal
Thatto Heath Crusaders
Thornhill Trojans
West Hull
Wests Warriors
Wigan St Patrick’s
York Acorn
