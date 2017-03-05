Eels halfbacks guide them to victory
Parramatta halfbacks Corey Norman and Clint Gutherson led the Eels to a 20-12 victory over Manly at Brookvale on Sunday afternoon, aided and abetted by fullback Bevan French, who took his NRL try-scoring tally to 20 in 14 appearances.
Junior Kangaroos threequarter Brian Kelly was thrown in the deep end by Manly coach Trent Barrett and and scored a try after just six minutes to put the Sea Eagles on the front foot.
The Eels did not panic, however, and with a big share of possession they gradually took control.
Norman scored the first Parramatta try before kicking a 40/20 that gave field position for French to follow suit for the Eels, who headed for the dressing room with a 14-6 lead.
When Gutherson grabbed a try soon after the interval, Parramatta led by 12 and the final result was then never in doubt.
Manly: 1 Tom Trbojevic; 2 Jorge Taufua, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly (d), 5 Akuila Uate; 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans(c); 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 12 Curtis Sironen, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 14 Lewis Brown, 15 Nate Myles, 16 Addin Fonua-Blake, 17 Lloyd Perrett.
Parramatta: 1 Bevan French; 2 Semi Radradra, 3 Michael Jennings, 4 Brad Takairangi, 5 Josh Hoffman; 6 Clint Gutherson, 7 Corey Norman; 8 Suaia Matagi, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (c), 11 Manu Ma’u, 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Beau Scott. Subs: 14 Nathan Brown, 15 Daniel Alvaro, 16 Rory O’Brien, 17 Frank Pritchard.
Coverage of all the weekend’s NRL action will feature in this Monday’s edition of League ExpressComment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum