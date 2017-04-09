Warriors defeat Eels at Mount Smart

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

New Zealand Warriors moved into tenth place on the NRL ladder today with their second successive victory, defeating Parramatta 22-10 at Mount Smart Stadium, scoring four tries to two and condemning the Eels to their fourth straight defeat.

The Warriors led16-6 at half-time with two first-half tries from Bodene Thompson and one from Simon Mannering, with Shaun Johnson adding two conversions.

The injury-hit Eels had taken an early lead with a try from Nathan Brown, converted by Clint Gutherson, and they threatened again in the second half when Josh Hoffman went over, and they then had two appeals for tries disallowed by the bunker.

The Warriors sealed the game in the 62nd minute with the final try of the day from Ken Maumalo, as they now join a clutch of teams on six points after six rounds of the competition.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2 Blake Ayshford, 3 David Fusitua, 4 Solomone Kata, 5 Ken Maumalo, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Shaun Johnson, 15 James Gavet, 9 Issac Luke, 10 Jacob Lillyman, 11 Bodene Thompson, 12 Ryan Hoffman, 13 Simon Mannering, Interchange: 14 Nathaniel Roache, 8 Charlie Gubb, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Ligi Sao.

Eels: 6 Clint Gutherson, 2 Semi Radrada, 3 Michael Jennings, 20 Kirisome Auva’a, 5 Josh Hoffman, 4 Brad Takairangi, 7 Corey Norman, 8 Suaia Matagi, 9 Kaysa Pritchard, 10 Tim Mannah (C), 11 Manu Mau, 16 Frank Pritchard, 14 Nathan Brown, Interchange: 12 Tepai Moeroa, 13 Beau Scott (C), 17 Siosaia Vave, 19 Peni Terepo.

