Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson May 23, 2017 07:23

The focus is on Wests and the Miners!

 

Only one game is taking place at the weekend in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League, as most clubs put their feet up over Whitsuntide.

 

The sole match is in Bradford, where West Bowling host Clock Face Miners in Division Three.

 

Fixture

 

Saturday 27 May 2017

 

DIVISION THREE

West Bowling v Clock Face Miners

 

Current standings throughout the NCL’s four divisions are:

 

Premier Division 
P W D L F A  Diff PTS
Siddal 9 9 0 0 334 107 227 18
Thatto Heath Crusaders 10 8 0 2 290 146 144 16
Wath Brow 9 7 1 1 179 132 47 15
Kells 9 6 0 3 205 159 46 12
West Hull 10 6 0 4 186 162 24 12
Rochdale Mayfield 9 5 1 3 229 177 52 11
Myton Warriors 10 5 0 5 254 214 40 10
Skirlaugh 10 3 0 7 151 238 -87 6
Wigan St Patricks 10 2 1 7 181 250 -69 5
Leigh Miners Rangers 10 2 1 7 168 294 -126 5
Pilkington Recs 10 2 0 8 150 284 -134 4
Egremont Rangers 10 1 0 9 130 294 -164 2
                 
Division One
P W D L F A  Diff PTS
Underbank Rangers 9 8 0 1 308 156 152 16
Hunslet Club Parkside 9 8 0 1 267 126 141 16
Milford Marlins 9 7 1 1 250 182 68 15
Lock Lane 9 6 1 2 295 196 99 13
Normanton Knights 9 6 1 2 282 198 84 13
York Acorn 9 5 0 4 244 188 56 10
Shaw Cross Sharks 9 4 0 5 246 186 60 8
Hunslet Warriors 9 3 0 6 168 279 -111 6
Hull Dockers 9 3 0 6 154 271 -117 6
Blackbrook 9 1 1 7 156 335 -179 3
Ince Rose Bridge 9 1 0 8 166 302 -136 2
Featherstone Lions 9 0 0 9 191 308 -117 0
                 
Division Two
P W D L F A  Diff PTS
Bradford Dudley Hill 10 7 1 2 277 180 97 15
Crosfields 10 7 0 3 334 179 155 14
East Leeds 10 7 0 3 303 174 129 14
Oulton Raiders 10 6 1 3 319 200 119 13
Thornhill Trojans 10 6 0 4 283 206 77 12
Saddleworth Rangers 9 5 0 4 243 213 30 10
Wigan St Judes 8 5 0 3 181 205 -24 10
Askam 9 4 0 5 268 227 41 8
Leigh East 10 3 0 7 178 268 -90 6
Millom 10 3 0 7 148 300 -152 6
Drighlington 9 2 0 7 152 235 -83 4
Salford City Roosters 9 1 0 8 100 399 -299 2
                 
Division Three
P W D L F A  Diff PTS
Rylands Sharks 9 7 1 1 316 228 88 15
Stanningley 10 7 0 3 284 174 110 14
West Bowling 9 5 2 2 362 221 141 12
Dewsbury Moor 10 6 0 4 306 194 112 12
Woolston Rovers 9 6 0 3 288 182 106 12
Eastmoor Dragons 9 6 0 3 296 192 104 12
Gateshead Storm 9 5 0 4 216 244 -28 10
Clock Face Miners 9 4 1 4 202 168 34 9
Barrow Island 10 4 1 5 230 234 -4 9
Oldham St Annes 8 4 0 4 174 193 -19 8
Waterhead Warriors 10 3 0 7 246 322 -76 6
Stanley Rangers 10 3 0 7 179 366 -187 6
Dewsbury Celtic 10 1 2 7 161 296 -135 4
Elland 10 1 1 8 148 390 -242 3

 

 

 

