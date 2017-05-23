The focus is on Wests and the Miners!
Only one game is taking place at the weekend in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League, as most clubs put their feet up over Whitsuntide.
The sole match is in Bradford, where West Bowling host Clock Face Miners in Division Three.
Fixture
Saturday 27 May 2017
DIVISION THREE
West Bowling v Clock Face Miners
Current standings throughout the NCL’s four divisions are:
|Premier Division
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Siddal
|9
|9
|0
|0
|334
|107
|227
|18
|Thatto Heath Crusaders
|10
|8
|0
|2
|290
|146
|144
|16
|Wath Brow
|9
|7
|1
|1
|179
|132
|47
|15
|Kells
|9
|6
|0
|3
|205
|159
|46
|12
|West Hull
|10
|6
|0
|4
|186
|162
|24
|12
|Rochdale Mayfield
|9
|5
|1
|3
|229
|177
|52
|11
|Myton Warriors
|10
|5
|0
|5
|254
|214
|40
|10
|Skirlaugh
|10
|3
|0
|7
|151
|238
|-87
|6
|Wigan St Patricks
|10
|2
|1
|7
|181
|250
|-69
|5
|Leigh Miners Rangers
|10
|2
|1
|7
|168
|294
|-126
|5
|Pilkington Recs
|10
|2
|0
|8
|150
|284
|-134
|4
|Egremont Rangers
|10
|1
|0
|9
|130
|294
|-164
|2
|Division One
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Underbank Rangers
|9
|8
|0
|1
|308
|156
|152
|16
|Hunslet Club Parkside
|9
|8
|0
|1
|267
|126
|141
|16
|Milford Marlins
|9
|7
|1
|1
|250
|182
|68
|15
|Lock Lane
|9
|6
|1
|2
|295
|196
|99
|13
|Normanton Knights
|9
|6
|1
|2
|282
|198
|84
|13
|York Acorn
|9
|5
|0
|4
|244
|188
|56
|10
|Shaw Cross Sharks
|9
|4
|0
|5
|246
|186
|60
|8
|Hunslet Warriors
|9
|3
|0
|6
|168
|279
|-111
|6
|Hull Dockers
|9
|3
|0
|6
|154
|271
|-117
|6
|Blackbrook
|9
|1
|1
|7
|156
|335
|-179
|3
|Ince Rose Bridge
|9
|1
|0
|8
|166
|302
|-136
|2
|Featherstone Lions
|9
|0
|0
|9
|191
|308
|-117
|0
|Division Two
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Bradford Dudley Hill
|10
|7
|1
|2
|277
|180
|97
|15
|Crosfields
|10
|7
|0
|3
|334
|179
|155
|14
|East Leeds
|10
|7
|0
|3
|303
|174
|129
|14
|Oulton Raiders
|10
|6
|1
|3
|319
|200
|119
|13
|Thornhill Trojans
|10
|6
|0
|4
|283
|206
|77
|12
|Saddleworth Rangers
|9
|5
|0
|4
|243
|213
|30
|10
|Wigan St Judes
|8
|5
|0
|3
|181
|205
|-24
|10
|Askam
|9
|4
|0
|5
|268
|227
|41
|8
|Leigh East
|10
|3
|0
|7
|178
|268
|-90
|6
|Millom
|10
|3
|0
|7
|148
|300
|-152
|6
|Drighlington
|9
|2
|0
|7
|152
|235
|-83
|4
|Salford City Roosters
|9
|1
|0
|8
|100
|399
|-299
|2
|Division Three
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Diff
|PTS
|Rylands Sharks
|9
|7
|1
|1
|316
|228
|88
|15
|Stanningley
|10
|7
|0
|3
|284
|174
|110
|14
|West Bowling
|9
|5
|2
|2
|362
|221
|141
|12
|Dewsbury Moor
|10
|6
|0
|4
|306
|194
|112
|12
|Woolston Rovers
|9
|6
|0
|3
|288
|182
|106
|12
|Eastmoor Dragons
|9
|6
|0
|3
|296
|192
|104
|12
|Gateshead Storm
|9
|5
|0
|4
|216
|244
|-28
|10
|Clock Face Miners
|9
|4
|1
|4
|202
|168
|34
|9
|Barrow Island
|10
|4
|1
|5
|230
|234
|-4
|9
|Oldham St Annes
|8
|4
|0
|4
|174
|193
|-19
|8
|Waterhead Warriors
|10
|3
|0
|7
|246
|322
|-76
|6
|Stanley Rangers
|10
|3
|0
|7
|179
|366
|-187
|6
|Dewsbury Celtic
|10
|1
|2
|7
|161
|296
|-135
|4
|Elland
|10
|1
|1
|8
|148
|390
|-242
|3
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum