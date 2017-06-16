0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Plenty of action on offer in Wales!

West Wales Raiders and Torfaen Tigers are both holding full days of Rugby League this Saturday, the Raiders having three games at their Stebonheath Park home and the Tigers having a quadruple header at Cwmbran RFC writes Ian Golden.

Torfaen’s big day starts at 10.30am when their Under 15s host Cardiff Blue Dragons. Then Bridgend Blue Bulls bring their juniors to town, the Under 13s kicking off at 11.30am and the Under 17s kicking off at 12.45pm. The main event of the day sees the Tigers and Blue Bulls lock horns in the Welsh Premier League at 2.30pm.

Bridgend need a win to kick start their season and put pressure on the top four whilst Torfaen will be equally as determined to get closer to leaders Valley Cougars.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for Students / OAPs, £1 for 11-16 year olds and under 11s go free, however admission before 1pm is half price for all.

In addition to the Rugby, the bar will be open, the barbeque will be lit and music will be playing all day.

The Raiders’ triple header starts at 11am when they host Cardiff at Under 13 level. An Under 15s game against Aber Valley Wolves starts at 12.30pm with the Premier League game against Cardiff kicking off at 3pm.

West Wales and Cardiff have both only lost one game each this season so they, like Torfaen, will be looking to get closer to current first placed side Valley Cougars.

The other encounter this Saturday sees Valley Cougars take on Rhondda Outlaws at Treharris RFC (kick-off 2pm) – their first home game of the season following repair work on the pitch following the rugby union season.

“We’ve plenty of old friends in the Outlaws side,” said Cougars’ coach Dafydd Hellard. “Outlaws pushed Torfaen close last week and I know some of our former players who are in their side will be determined to beat us and get their first win.”