Red Rose county seeks new Head Coach

LANCASHIRE, who are preparing for the autumn’s BARLA Tri-Series County Championship against Cumbria and Yorkshire, have issued the clarion call for a new Head Coach following the resignation of Paul Wingfield, writes Dave Parkinson.

Wingfield informed the committee of his decision to stand down at the weekend having accepted a coaching position at rugby union club Waterloo. He has also resigned his post at National Conference Division Two Leigh East.

“He leaves with everyone’s best wishes,” chairman Phil Johnson said.

“He won the series last year and brought a new professional approach to the set-up. Both his preparation and attention to detail are superb and I know that the squad enjoyed playing for him.

“We will also miss the business acumen that he brought to the table. Paul has been instrumental in bringing sponsorship in for the county and did a lot of work behind the scenes that we perhaps didn’t get the opportunity to truly thank him for.

“It would be fair to say that he made a big impression and we hope that he does well in future.”

Wingfield’s Open Age title win went hand-in-hand with success at Under 19s and Under 17s last year.

Applicants should e-mail Phil Johnson at philjohnson497@gmail.com, attaching their cv, by close of business on Wednesday 26 July 2017.

Wingfield has also stepped down as Leigh East boss. He has been succeeded by Martin Roden.