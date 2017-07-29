Hull on the match to Wembley after Leeds victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC have gained a convincing victory over Leeds Rhinos, winning 43-18 today at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium to return to Wembley to defend the Challenge Cup after their first Wembley victory last year.

In a match that had some thrilling tries and superb rugby the black and whites finally ran away with the game after the Rhinos had mounted a great challenge for the first 60 minutes.

Hull led 18-12 at half-time after the Rhinos had scored two tries from wingman Ryan Hall, with Albert Kelly, Carlos Tuimavave and Chris Green all replying for Hull, with Kallum Watkins and Marc Sneyd both converting all the tries for Leeds and Hull respectively.

Tuimavave scored his second try three minutes into the second half with Sneyd goaling and then adding a field-goal to put Hull 25-12 ahead on 55 minutes.

The Rhinos fought back, however, with Kallum Watkins scoring a superb try cleverly set up by captain Danny McGuire, with Watkins converting his own try to make it 25-18.

But from that point Hull gradually took command, scoring three more tries from Liam Watts, Jamie Shaul, who ran the length of the field, and Scott Taylor, all converted by Sneyd, with Leeds scoring a consolation try by Ash Golding in the final minute, with Jordan Lilley adding the final conversion.

Hull: 1 Jamie Shaul, 2 Mahe Fonua, 4 Josh Griffin, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 5 Fetuli Talanoa, 6 Albert Kelly, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Liam Watts, 12 Mark Minichiello, 21 Sika Manu, 13 Gareth Ellis (C); Subs: 14 Jake Connor, 15 Chris Green, 17 Danny Washbrook, 22 Josh Bowden

Tries: Kelly, Tuimavave 2, Green, Watts, Shaul, Taylor; Goals: Sneyd 7; Field-goal: Sneyd

Rhinos: 1 Ashton Golding, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 5 Ryan Hall, 4 Joel Moon, 6 Danny McGuire (C), 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 9 Matt Parcell, 16 Brad Singleton, 13 Stevie Ward, 12 Carl Ablett, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan; Subs: 17 Mitch Garbutt, 19 Brett Ferres, 20 Anthony Mullally, 25 Jordan Lilley

Tries: Hall 2, Watkins, Golding; Goals: Watkins 3, Golding

Monday’s edition of League Express, available in the shops or online, will feature reports, photographs, comment and analysis from both the weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final matches.