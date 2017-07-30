Sunday’s NRL Results

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Melbourne Storm 40 Manly Sea Eagles 6

Storm: 19 Jahrome Hughes ; 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr; 1 Cameron Munster, 7 Cooper Cronk; 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 14 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Joe Stimson, 13 Dale Finucane. Subs: 10 Tim Glasby, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 20 Slade Griffin, 21 Jordan McLean.

Tries: Hughes, Vunivalu, Stimson, Kenny Bromwich, Chambers, Cronk, Addo-Carr; Goals: Smith 7

Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic; 2 Matt Wright, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly 5 Akuila Uate; 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c); 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 18 Darcy Lussick, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 12 Shaun Lane, 14 Cameron Cullen, 16 Lewis Brown, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake.

Tries: Wright; Goals: Wright 1

Gold Coast Titans 4 Wests Tigers 26

Titans: 6 Tyrone Roberts; 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 1 Jarryd Hayne, 5 William Zillman; 18 Kane Elgey, 7 Ash Taylor; 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 15 Morgan Boyle, 12 Joe Greenwood, 13 Max King. Subs: 14 Karl Lawton, 16 Leivaha Pulu, 17 Nathaniel Peteru, 21 Agnatius Paasi.

Tries: Hayne

Tigers: 1 James Tedesco; 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malaki Watene-Zelezniak; 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Luke Brooks; 8 Aaron Woods (c), 9 Matt McIlwrick, 10 Tim Grant, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Elijah Taylor, 13 Matt Eisenhuth. Subs: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Sauaso Sue, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 21 Jack Littlejohn.

Tries: Marsters, Tedesco, Watene-Zelezniak, Lawrence, Woods; Goals: Lolohea 3

Monday’s edition of League Express, available in the shops or online, will feature full coverage of all the weekend’s NRL matches.