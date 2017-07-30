Sunday’s NRL Results
Melbourne Storm 40 Manly Sea Eagles 6
Storm: 19 Jahrome Hughes ; 2 Suliasi Vunivalu, 3 Will Chambers, 4 Curtis Scott, 5 Josh Addo-Carr; 1 Cameron Munster, 7 Cooper Cronk; 8 Jesse Bromwich, 9 Cameron Smith (c), 14 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 11 Felise Kaufusi, 12 Joe Stimson, 13 Dale Finucane. Subs: 10 Tim Glasby, 15 Kenny Bromwich, 20 Slade Griffin, 21 Jordan McLean.
Tries: Hughes, Vunivalu, Stimson, Kenny Bromwich, Chambers, Cronk, Addo-Carr; Goals: Smith 7
Sea Eagles: 1 Tom Trbojevic; 2 Matt Wright, 3 Dylan Walker, 4 Brian Kelly 5 Akuila Uate; 6 Blake Green, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans (c); 8 Brenton Lawrence, 9 Api Koroisau, 10 Martin Taupau, 11 Frank Winterstein, 18 Darcy Lussick, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs: 12 Shaun Lane, 14 Cameron Cullen, 16 Lewis Brown, 17 Addin Fonua-Blake.
Tries: Wright; Goals: Wright 1
Gold Coast Titans 4 Wests Tigers 26
Titans: 6 Tyrone Roberts; 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 1 Jarryd Hayne, 5 William Zillman; 18 Kane Elgey, 7 Ash Taylor; 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (c), 15 Morgan Boyle, 12 Joe Greenwood, 13 Max King. Subs: 14 Karl Lawton, 16 Leivaha Pulu, 17 Nathaniel Peteru, 21 Agnatius Paasi.
Tries: Hayne
Tigers: 1 James Tedesco; 2 David Nofoaluma, 3 Esan Marsters, 4 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Malaki Watene-Zelezniak; 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Luke Brooks; 8 Aaron Woods (c), 9 Matt McIlwrick, 10 Tim Grant, 11 Chris Lawrence, 12 Elijah Taylor, 13 Matt Eisenhuth. Subs: 14 Alex Twal, 15 Sauaso Sue, 16 Michael Chee-Kam, 21 Jack Littlejohn.
Tries: Marsters, Tedesco, Watene-Zelezniak, Lawrence, Woods; Goals: Lolohea 3
Monday’s edition of League Express, available in the shops or online, will feature full coverage of all the weekend’s NRL matches.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum