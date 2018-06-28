Rangers pull out of NCL

Stanley Rangers have withdrawn from the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League.

The Wakefield outfit, who were bottom of Division Three with one win in thirteen outings, informed the NCL Management yesterday (Thursday) of their decision.

Outstanding fixtures will be awarded 63-9 to home teams, and 48-10 to visiting sides, in line with competition rules.

Rangers, who had lost nine successive games, slipped 90-0 at home to Millom last week; they were due to visit unbeaten leaders Beverley on Saturday.

Other outstanding home games were against Barrow Island, Clock Face Miners, Oldham St Anne’s and Woolston Rovers. Stanley’s remaining away matches were at, in addition to Beverley, also at Dewsbury Celtic, Eastmoor Dragons, Salford City Roosters and Waterhead Warriors.

RFL Competitions Administrator Alan Smith stated yesterday afternoon: “It is with regret that Stanley Rangers have taken the decision to withdraw from the National Conference League with immediate effect. Their Committee has sent the following statement:

“`It’s not been an easy decision but we have decided as a club, coaching staff and players to withdraw from the National Conference League. “`We are struggling with injuries, and other commitments, to put a competitive team in place.

“`We have a young and talented team that is lacking confidence and experience to compete within the NCL at this moment in time, and are looking to enter the Yorkshire Men’s League for the next couple of seasons to rebuild as a squad and club, with the end aim to re-enter the NCL.

“`We would like to thank the league and the clubs we have played against within our time in the Conference for their hospitality over the years.’”

NCL Chairman Trevor Hunt, in a letter to Rangers, stated: “I am most desperately sorry that Stanley Rangers feel they have to take this course of action. Whatever course of action you now pursue, and wherever you play your rugby, we sincerely wish you the very best of luck and look forward to hearing from you in the future.

“Certainly Stanley Rangers and their committee have been a credit to the NCL in their time as members, and it is particularly sad when one of our more established clubs feel they have to take this action.”

National Conference League Division Three

P W D L F A Diff PTS Beverley 13 12 1 0 600 183 417 25 Clock Face Miners * 13 10 0 3 452 232 220 18 Barrow Island * 14 10 0 4 449 270 179 18 Millom 13 8 0 5 508 204 304 16 Eastmoor Dragons 13 7 2 4 377 344 33 16 Woolston Rovers 13 7 1 5 310 264 46 15 Dewsbury Celtic * 13 8 0 5 365 200 165 14 Oldham St Annes 13 6 0 7 373 309 64 12 Waterhead Warriors 13 5 0 8 290 376 -86 10 Salford City Roosters 14 4 0 10 251 526 -275 8 Gateshead Storm 12 3 0 9 294 337 -43 6 Stanley Rangers 22 1 0 21 211 1235 -1024 2

* Points deducted