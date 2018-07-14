Souths stay top with win over Bulldogs

South Sydney scored two tries in each half, with winger Robert Jennings grabbing a hat-trick, to comfortably beat the Bulldogs 24-6 today at ANZ Stadium, staying at the top of the NRL ladder.

The Rabbitohs took the lead with two quick tries in the second quarter of the game, with Jennings grabbing his first and then Adam Reynolds scoring a contender for NRL try of the season after an initial dash downfield from brilliant hooker Damian Cook, who was backing up from last Wednesday’s State of Origin game.

They extended their lead with Jennings’ second try before Will Hopoate offloaded brilliantly for Reimis Smith to open the Bulldogs’ account.

But then Jennings scored his hat-trick try to seal the game for the rampant Bunnies.

Bulldogs: 1 Will Hopoate, 2 Brett Morris, 3 Josh Morris, 4 Kerrod Holland, 5 Reimis Smith, 6 Lachlan Lewis, 7 Jeremy Marshall-King, 8 Aiden Tolman, 9 Michael Lichaa, 10 David Klemmer, 11 Josh Jackson (c), 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Adam Elliott; Interchange: 14 Fa’amanu Brown, 15 Clay Priest, 16 Ofahiki Ogden, 17 Danny Fualalo

Try: Smith; Goal: Martin

Rabbitohs: 1 Alex Johnston, 2 Campbell Graham, 3 Hymel Hunt, 4 Dane Gagai, 5 Robert Jennings, 6 Cody Walker, 7 Adam Reynolds, 8 Thomas Burgess, 9 Damien Cook, 10 George Burgess, 11 John Sutton, 12 Angus Crichton, 13 Sam Burgess (c); Interchange: 14 Adam Doueihi, 15 Cameron Murray, 16 Mark Nicholls, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Jennings 3, Reynolds; Goals: Reynolds 4

