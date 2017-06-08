28-year-old in contention for Super League debut
Catalans Dragons could hand back-rower Nail Djalout his Super League debut – at the age of 28.
The former Palau, Lezignan and Pia forward has been named in the Dragons’ 19-man squad for their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, after featuring for their reserve side in the Elite One competition this season.
With Jérôme Guisset and Michael Monaghan in temporary control, Louis Anderson has returned to the Dragons’ side from injury, while fellow forward Julian Bousquet is back from suspension.
Greg Bird remains sidelined with injury, while youngster Lucas Albert is also injured, and suspended Jordan Dezaria drops out of the squad.
Catalans Dragons squad
1. Tony GIGOT
3. Krisnan INU
5. Fouad YAHA
6. Luke WALSH
7. Richie MYLER
8. Sam MOA
9. Paul AITON
10. Rémi CASTY
11. Louis ANDERSON
14. Julian BOUSQUET
18. Vincent DUPORT
19. Mickael SIMON
21. Iain THORNLEY
23. Alrix DA COSTA
24. Paul SEGUIER
25. Thibaut MARGALET
27. Ugo PEREZ
30. Arthur ROMANO
31. Nabil DJALOUT