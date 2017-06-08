28-year-old in contention for Super League debut

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans Dragons could hand back-rower Nail Djalout his Super League debut – at the age of 28.

The former Palau, Lezignan and Pia forward has been named in the Dragons’ 19-man squad for their clash with Huddersfield Giants on Saturday at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, after featuring for their reserve side in the Elite One competition this season.

With Jérôme Guisset and Michael Monaghan in temporary control, Louis Anderson has returned to the Dragons’ side from injury, while fellow forward Julian Bousquet is back from suspension.

Greg Bird remains sidelined with injury, while youngster Lucas Albert is also injured, and suspended Jordan Dezaria drops out of the squad.

Catalans Dragons squad

1. Tony GIGOT

3. Krisnan INU

5. Fouad YAHA

6. Luke WALSH

7. Richie MYLER

8. Sam MOA

9. Paul AITON

10. Rémi CASTY

11. Louis ANDERSON

14. Julian BOUSQUET

18. Vincent DUPORT

19. Mickael SIMON

21. Iain THORNLEY

23. Alrix DA COSTA

24. Paul SEGUIER

25. Thibaut MARGALET

27. Ugo PEREZ

30. Arthur ROMANO

31. Nabil DJALOUT