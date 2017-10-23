30 years on, Garry Schofield reflects on his move from Hull FC to Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Today marks the 30th anniversary of one of the most controversial transfers in Rugby League.

Back in 1987, Garry Schofield caused a storm as he joined his hometown club, Leeds Rhinos, from Hull FC for fee of £155,000.

Despite the move being a world record at the time, hostility was high towards Schofield, who was seen to have walked away from the Black and Whites during a period of trouble.

Speaking in his latest League Express column, Schofield reflected on the move and recited some old memories from his first visit back to club.

“When I first went back to The Boulevard as a Leeds player, it was awful from the minute I got off the bus.

“I was spat on and abused and it carried on throughout the game. When I’ve mentioned that down the years, some Hull fans seem proud of it.

“When I walked to the clubhouse afterwards it was still incessant and there were fans waiting for me when I got back on the bus.

“I expected some stick, but nowhere near as bad as it was. And every time I went back it was similar. I won a few games there and scored a 90-metre try in the game when Andy Dannatt broke Ellery’s jaw, but I didn’t celebrate.

“Speccies tend to only boo the good players, so I knew I had to take it as a compliment, however hard it was.”

