30 years on from John Pendlebury’s try-saving tackle, was it better than Houghton’s ‘tackle 52’?

It’s thirty years to the day since one of the Challenge Cup’s greatest finals took place.

Under the arches of the iconic Wembley Stadium, Halifax and St Helens played out a classic before Fax eventually prevailed 19-18, with a drop goal from John Pendlebury eventually the difference between the two sides.

But Pendlebury’s biggest involvement in the game is arguably one of the greatest try-saving tackles the game has ever seen.

With Halifax leading by a point with eight minutes remaining, Saints looked certain to score when they created an overlap that saw New Zealand centre Mark Elia close in on the line.

But out of nowhere, Pendlebury managed to race across the pitch and dislodge the ball while Elia was in the process of scoring.

It proved pivotal as Halifax would eventually hang on to win the match thanks to tries through Wilf George, Seamus McCallion and the great Graham Eadie.

Pendlebury’s heroics naturally draw comparisons to another Challenge Cup final that took place less than 12 months ago, when Hull FC hooker Danny Houghton effectively won the cup and ended the club’s Wembley hoodoo as he miraculously stopped Ben Currie from putting Warrington ahead with less than two minutes to go.

It was a tackle that will, like Pendlebury's, go down in Challenge Cup folklore.