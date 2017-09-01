Abdull set for Rovers return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers halfback Jordan Abdull is hoping to return from a broken foot in the Qualifiers clash with Widnes a week on Saturday.

The match has been switched by Sky Sports to a 3.15pm kick off on September 9, and could potentially offer the Robins a chance to secure promotion.

Abdull, who has not featured since sustaining the injury against Dewsbury Rams in June, has undergone surgery and has been in a protective boot for several weeks.

But he has now returned to light training and ran with Tim Sheens’ squad last week.

The injury is set to be further tested this week, although he is not understood to be in contention to face Featherstone on Sunday.

Instead, the 21-year-old, who is on a season long loan from Hull FC, should be back for the final three matches of the Qualifiers, starting with Widnes.