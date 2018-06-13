Accolades for Pennine stalwarts!

GRAHAM CHARLESWORTH of Ovenden was hailed as the Player of the Year at the Pennine League’s Presentation Night on Friday evening.

Richard Wilde (Underbank Rangers) stepped up as Coach of the Year, while the various Clubman accolades for 2017-18 went to Lee Bettison of Sharlston Rovers (Championship Division), Andy Boocock of King Cross Park (Division Two West), Woodhouse Warriors’ Shaun Calvert (Division Two Central) and, in Division Two East, Jim Welbourn of Moorends Thorne Marauders.

Ovenden were the Team of the Year, and Hollinwood picked up the Fair Play Award.

Johnny Brewerton of Sharlston Rovers, meanwhile, was feted as the Sportsman of the Year.