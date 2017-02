0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

LATCHFORD ALBION will host the Parachute Regiment this evening (Friday 17 February).

The game, which kicks off at 7.00pm, follows last year’s successful fixture with the Army, who prevailed 24-22.

Albion’s Victoria Park ground boasts a stand, should protection against the elements be required – Latchford are expecting a big crowd.