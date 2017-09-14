Action in Wales

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

There are two big community games in Wales this weekend, when Rugby League fans can enjoy action in the north and south of Wales writes Ian Golden.

On Saturday, Wales under 18s host England Lions in a community international at Caerphilly Centre of Sporting Excellence in Ystrad Mynach (kick-off 2pm).

The Welsh were unbeaten in this annual fixture between 2008 and 2013 but have suffered defeat in the last three years so will be determined to get the winning back on track.

Head Coach Dan Clements and assistant Wayne Ponting have picked an 18-man match day squad for this game whilst England Lions have named a 20-man travelling squad.

Then on Sunday at Queensway Stadium, North Wales Origin host a South Wales Select (kick-off 12.30pm) at Queensway Stadium in Wrexham in a final trial match for this autumn’s Wales Dragonhearts squad.

The players will be aiming for a place in the Dragonhearts side that will take on Devon County away on October 1st before taking on the full Germany side in Wales on October 14th at a venue to be confirmed. A further international will follow and that is expected to be announced soon.

Already, as part of the trial process, a South Wales Dragonhearts Probables side beat a British Army outfit in a tight encounter at Stebonheath Park

This Sunday’s game is a curtain raiser to North Wales Crusaders’ final Kingstone Press League 1 match of the season when they take on Oxford.

Both sides have named extended squads In preparation for the encounter. The South Wales squad has been selected from Welsh Premier League sides whilst North Wales, an unofficial feeder side to the Crusaders have a number of players that have recently graduated from the Crusaders youth ranks.

Wales Under 18s squad: Karlin Claridge, Jack Morris (both Cardiff Blue Dragons), Jacob Hitchcock (North Wales Crusaders), Morgan Cross, Taine Hendy, Nye Walker (all Rhondda Outlaws), Dewi Billingham, Eauan Morris, Fraser Stroud, Brett Thomas (all Torfaen Tigers), Elliot Jenkins (Thatto Heath Crusaders), Cobi Green, Macauley Harris (both Valley Cougars), Sean Collins, Rowland Kaye, Ben Lloyd-Hunter, Ellis Simon, James Smith (all West Wales Raiders)

England Lions 20-man travelling squad: 1 Curtis Teare (Wath Brow Hornets), 2 Oliver Greensmith (Crigglestone All Blacks), 3 James Goulbra Miller (West Hull), 4 Jordan Bull (Lock Lane), 5 Will Ashworth (Leigh Miners Rangers), 6 Kier Shepard (Askam), 7 Cole Connelly (Rochdale Mayfield), 8 Titus Gwaze (Halifax Elite Academy), 9 Eddie Wilcock (New College Pontefract), 10 Sam Dore (Brixton Bulls), 11 James Beckett (Featherstone Lions), 12 William Jones (Wigan St Patricks), 13 Liam Kenyon (Blackbrook Royals), 14 Tom Goulding (Blackbrook Royals), 15 Leon Harber (Wigan St Judes), 16 Gary McMahon (Wigan St Judes), 17 Jack Thompson (Egremont Rangers), 18 Will Tully (Leicester City Roosters), 19 Charlie Taylor (Thatto Heath Crusaders), 20 Kelland Thomas-Smith (Brixton Bulls)

South Wales Select (potential starting line-up): 1. Matt Cummins (Torfaen Tigers), 2. Adam Watton (Valley Cougars), 3. Yousif Sulliman (Valley Cougars), 4. Kurtis Haille (Torfaen Tigers), 5. Liam Silver (Torfaen Tigers), 6. Mike Hurley (Valley Cougars), 7. Mike Herbert (Rhondda Outlaws), 8. Gethin King (Valley Cougars), 9. Kyle Rose (Cardiff Blue Dragons), 10. Jonny Rees (West Wales Raiders), 11. Dafydd Hellard (Valley Cougars), 12. Rhys Pope (Bridgend Blue Bulls), 13. Ryan Shallish (Cardiff Blue Dragons). Subs from: Max Hendy (Rhondda Outlaws), Morgan Knight (Torfaen Tigers), Jon Lloyd (Bridgend Blue Bulls), Shaun Watton (Rhondda Outlaws), Corey Phillips (Rhondda Outlaws), Shane Harris (West Wales Raiders), John Saniger (Rhondda Outlaws).

North Wales Origin: 1. Mike Walker (Chester Gladiators), 2. Andrew Oakden (Chester Gladiators RLFC), 3. Ben Stelmaszek (Flintshire Falcons), 4. Alfie Matthias (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 5. William Mills (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 6. Damian Goss (Chester Gladiators), 7. Morgan Johnson (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 8. Jacob Hitchcock (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 9. Geraint Jones (Flintshire Falcons), 10. Leon Wellings Jones (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 11. Jonny Rae (Thatto Heath Crusaders ARLFC), 12. Morgan Shaw (North Wales Crusaders Juniors), 13. Billy Forrester (Chester Gladiators RLFC). Subs from: Thom Crossman (Flintshire Falcons RL), Paul Magee (Conwy Celts), Dan Crabtree (Ulverston ARLFC), Gethin Evans (‘Unattached’), Rhys Pomeroy – North Wales Crusaders Juniors), Tom Roberts (Widnes Westbank Bears), Aled Davies (Chester Gladiators RLFC), Corie Shorrock (Bamber Bridge), Tom ‘Munk’ Davies (‘Unattached’).