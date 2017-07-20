Acton ban extended to four months following failed appeal
Jamie Acton’s season is officially over after his ban was extended to four months after a failed appeal.
The Leigh Centurions forward was initially handed a nine-match suspension after being found guilty of a Grade F other contrary behaviour charge.
However, the club decided to contest the severity of the punishment, but an independent tribunal dismissed the appeal and instead decided to increase his ban to a period suspension.
The new suspension is backdated to July 1st, meaning Acton will be suspended until November, after which the season has finished.
Leigh have yet to comment.