Acton ban extended to four months following failed appeal

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 20, 2017 19:14

Jamie Acton’s season is officially over after his ban was extended to four months after a failed appeal.

The Leigh Centurions forward was initially handed a nine-match suspension after being found guilty of a Grade F other contrary behaviour charge.

However, the club decided to contest the severity of the punishment, but an independent tribunal dismissed the appeal and instead decided to increase his ban to a period suspension.

The new suspension is backdated to July 1st, meaning Acton will be suspended until November, after which the season has finished.

Leigh have yet to comment.

