Acton case delayed again

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Acton’s disciplinary case has been delayed for a second week so his legal representative can attend.

The Leigh Centurions forward faces a Grade F “other contrary behaviour” charge after an incident in their recent defeat to Catalans.

Acton has been accused of pushing Greg Bird to the floor after he lay on the ground following a collision with Leigh halfback Ben Reynolds.

The hearing was originally adjourned until July 11th, but will now take place on July 18th.

He will not be able to play in their upcoming game against Huddersfield on Friday.

A Grade F charge carries a minimum eight-game suspension.