Acton handed nine-match ban

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Acton has been handed a nine-match suspension by an independent operational rules tribunal following the high-profile incident with Greg Bird in Leigh’s recent match against Catalans.

Acton was charged with a Grade F Other Contrary Behaviour offence following the match in Perpignan on July 1 – with the case subsequently adjourned for the following two weeks after the incident.

However, it was heard on Tuesday evening, and Acton was banned for nine matches after pleading guilty to the offence in question.

He challenged the severity of the grading, but that was rejected by the tribunal, who felt it was appropriate.

It means Acton is facing a long wait for his next game. The RFL confirmed that Acton has already served two games owing to the adjournments, missing Leigh’s games against Huddersfield and Warrington in recent weeks.

However, he still has seven matches to serve – meaning the earliest he can play for the Centurions again is the final round of the Qualifiers.