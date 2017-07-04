Acton’s case adjourned as Leigh prepare appeal

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamie Acton will face the RFL’s disciplinary committee next week after Leigh requested the hearing was adjourned.

The Centurions forward was handed a Grade F charge after he was pictured grabbing Catalans forward Greg Bird while he was on the floor following a collision with Leigh’s Ben Reynolds.

Disgusting behaviour from Jamie Acton on a player who had just sustained a potential neck injury #SLCatLei pic.twitter.com/KSjwNC1hBW — RL Banter (@RLBP_) July 1, 2017

The case will now be heard on July 11th. Acton will not be available to play before then and will therefore miss Leigh’s game against Warrington on Friday.