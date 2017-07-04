Acton’s case adjourned as Leigh prepare appeal

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 4, 2017 17:09

Acton’s case adjourned as Leigh prepare appeal

Jamie Acton will face the RFL’s disciplinary committee next week after Leigh requested the hearing was adjourned.

The Centurions forward was handed a Grade F charge after he was pictured grabbing Catalans forward Greg Bird while he was on the floor following a collision with Leigh’s Ben Reynolds.

The case will now be heard on July 11th. Acton will not be available to play before then and will therefore miss Leigh’s game against Warrington on Friday.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw July 4, 2017 17:09

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions