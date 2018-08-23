Adam Walker banned for 20 months following positive cocaine test

Adam Walker has been suspended for 20 months after testing positive for cocaine.

Walker, a Scotland international, was playing for Wakefield when he failed an in-competition test on July 14th 2017 after a game with Widnes Vikings.

He was subsequently suspended by the Rugby Football League and UKAD have now notified him of the suspension, although it was reduced after he proved he was suffering with anxiety and depression.

It means he will be free to return to competition on March 13th next year.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “While UKAD accepts ADRVs don’t always stem from a deliberate intention to cheat, athletes must always adhere to the principle of strict liability.

“Cocaine is banned in-competition and athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system, regardless of whether there is an intention to cheat or not. Sportspeople must be aware that using cocaine, even out-of-competition, will put them at risk of breaking the anti-doping rules and receiving a long ban.”