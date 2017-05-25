Adam Walker signs for Wakefield from St Helens

52 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have announced the signing of Adam Walker on a two-and-half year deal.

The prop has joined Trinity from St Helens and will link up with Chris Chester and the first-team squad straight away. He will not feature in Friday’s game against Huddersfield, but could play on Monday against Wigan.

Towards the end of last season the prop signed for St Helens on a two-year deal and has since made nine appearances and made his debut for the Saints against Wakefield back in February.

“I have worked with Adam (Walker) for a number of years, and we have got a good relationship,” Trinity coach Chris Chester said. “He is one of the best young British forwards in Super League and we have beat off a host of other Super League clubs for his signature.

“I would like to thank St Helens and Michael (Carter) for making this deal happen and I am sure he will become a fans favourite at the club for many years.”

Walker said: “I am looking forward to getting out there, I have known Chris most of my professional playing career, I met him when I played for Scotland about six or seven years ago and I know what to expect from him and he knows what to expect from me, so I am looking forward to playing under him again.”

Trinity chairman Michael Carter said: “ I am delighted that we have managed to secure Adam for the next two-and-a-half years, I would just like to thank Eamonn McManus and Mike Rush at St Helens and Martin Shuttleworth, Adam’s agent, for concluding this deal quickly. Our squad is shaping up very nicely for this season and beyond.”