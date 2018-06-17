Addo-Carr double helps Storm beat Knights

New South Wales winger Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries to help Melbourne Storm defeat Newcastle Knights 28-10.

Ryley Jacks opened the scoring for the Storm before Kalyn Ponga continued his excellent season with a try to level the scores.

Addo-Carr’s first try and Cameron Smith’s conversion and penalty gave the Storm a 14-6 lead at half-time.

Ken Sio’s try brought the Knights back into the game but from then, it was all Melbourne.

Addo-Carr added his second before their other winger in Suliasi Vunivalu sealed the win.

Knights: Ponga, Sio, Mata’utia, Denniss, Kenny-Dowall, Watson, Cogger, Ese’ese, Griffin, King, Fitzgibbon, Barnett, Guerra; Interchanges: Levi, Heighington, Yates, Stone

Tries: Ponga, Sio; Goals: Ponga

Storm: Hughes, Vunvalu, Chambers, Scott, Addo-Carr, Munster, Jacks, Glasby, C Smith, Asofa-Solomona, Kaufusi, Stimson, K Bromwich; Interchanges: Hoffman, B Smith, Welch, Kasiano

Tries: Jacks, Addo-Carr 2, Vunivalu; Goals: C Smith 6

