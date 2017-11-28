Addy aiming to specialise in one position

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny Addy has admitted he would like to drop the utility tag and become a specialist loose-forward.

The Hull Kingston Rovers star has established himself as one of the most versatile players in the game, having played in a number of positions during his career.

Addy has, in his own words, covered every position other than wing and fullback, but has never established himself in one position.

He will turn 27 next year, and with the Scotland star entering the peak years of his career, he admitted an extended role at loose-forward would be one he’d relish, but is happy to do whatever will benefit the Robins and their coach Tim Sheens.

“It’s nice to fit in anywhere as it is good for the team,” said Addy, who earned widespread praise for his performance at stand-off in Scotland’s final World Cup game against Samoa, following the departure of Scotland captain Danny Brough from the tournament.

“At the same time it would be nice to nail a position. But like I say, so long as I’m playing I don’t mind. If it helps the team I’ll go anywhere.

“I like playing loose-forward. I fancy myself as a ball playing 13 so that position would suit me most. But it depends on how the team structure is. If you play with three front-rowers and your 13 is a third prop rather than a ball-player it would be different. But that’s where I prefer playing.”

In the short-term, Addy’s focus is on forcing his way into the Rovers side ahead of their return to Super League.

“It is sort of back to square one for me,” he said.

“I’ve got to find my way back into the team, the same as everyone else, and try to get one of those starting spots.”

