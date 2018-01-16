Addy’s season over following knee injury
Danny Addy’s season appears to be over after sustaining a serious knee injury.
The Scotland star is set for a year-long absence after picking up the injury in the club’s pre-season warm-up match against cross-city rivals Hull FC.
The 27-year-old underwent scans on Monday, which confirmed the worst possible news.
It comes as a cruel blow to head coach Tim Sheens, who is now set to be without one of the most versatile members of his squad.
The Scotland international has spent time in a number of positions, including halfback. He has also played at centre, second-row and loose-forward.
Addy was one of Scotland's top performers in the World Cup and had told League Express last year that he was ready to nail down one specialist position this season.