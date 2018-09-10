Adversity will stand us in good stead – Sinfield

Leeds Rhinos head coach Kevin Sinfield believes the lows of 2018 will benefit his squad next year.

The Rhinos have had to enter the Qualifiers for a second time in three years this year but look to be close to securing their Super League status after being Widnes Vikings 16-6 on Sunday.

“I think the adversity we will face in the next few weeks and have faced already for this first four weeks of these Qualifiers will stand us in great stead,” said Sinfield.

“Especially for some of the younger players, who will have to go through a bit more and already have been through plenty. It will be great for them.”

Despite their positive opening to the Qualifiers, Sinfield conceded there was ‘still a bit to do’.

“Three from four looks better than two from four, that’s for sure,” he said.

“There’s a bit to do, but we look forward now. Everyone is telling me we need ten points. But we’ll see. We’ve still a few tough games to come, but that was tense.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it on this side of the fence.

“We expected it to be tense and it certainly was that. But I’m just pleased we were able to come through it. Hopefully, we can get through what’s left to come now. But it’s one of those games that the fans who travelled over will remember for all the right reasons.”