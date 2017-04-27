Aiming for Featherstone!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Xamax BARLA National Cup semi-finals are taking place over the weekend and big crowds are expected at both games.

The action starts tomorrow evening (Friday 28 April) in Castleford, where Fryston Warriors host holders Thornhill Trojans. The match kicks off at 6.30pm.

And on Saturday (29 April) the circus moves on to south Leeds, with a huge clash involving Hunslet Club Parkside and Orrell St James, with a 2.00pm start.

XAMAX BARLA NATIONAL CUP

Fixtures

Friday 28 April 2017

SEMI-FINAL: Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans.

Saturday 29 April 2017

SEMI-FINAL: Hunslet Club Parkside v Orrell St James.

The final will be played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Sunday 28 May.