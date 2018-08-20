Akauola to miss Challenge Cup Final

Warrington will be without Sitaleki Akauola for the Challenge Cup Final after the prop was handed a charge by the Match Review Panel.

The forward has been handed a Grade A dangerous contact charge following an incident in the club’s defeat to Castleford on Friday.

The charge has resulted in him receiving a one-match ban, and as a result, he will be forced to miss this weekend’s Wembley clash.

He is the only player set to serve a suspension following this weekend’s action, though Toulouse’s Bastien Canet received a Grade A charge but will not be suspended for it.