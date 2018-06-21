Akuila Uate confirms Super League move

Huddersfield Giants’ move to sign Australian international Akuila Uate has been successful after the winger confirmed he’s heading to Super League.

The Manly flier has been heavily linked with a move to the Giants, and the final formalities are now in place after the 30-year-old told his team-mates he’d be leaving at the end of the season.

He will become Simon Woolford’s first signing as Giants head coach, with others set to follow.

“I’ve recently signed overseas,” Uate told NRL.com

“I’m excited now because it’s about my family and we’re starting that move from next year.

“I’ve let the boys know that I’ll be leaving at the end of the year. There’s no hard feelings there, at the end of the day, they’ve made the decision for me to move on.

“I’d love to stay (at Manly) but I’ve got to look to the future for my three kids.

“The salary cap stuff hasn’t helped. There were offers here to stay (in the NRL) but I think I’ve done enough in this game now and I’m grateful for what it has done for me.”