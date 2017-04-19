Albert Kelly signs new deal with Hull FC

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC half-back Albert Kelly has signed a one-year contraction extension which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2018 season.

Kelly, who made the switch across the city from Hull Kingston Rovers to the Black and Whites, has impressed since making the move and the club have moved to exercise an extension clause in his contract enabling to stay for another 12 months.

The 26-year-old, who penned a one-year deal in the off-season, has been a revelation since arriving at the beginning of the season, forming a strong partnership with scrum-half Marc Sneyd.

After putting pen to paper on his new contract, Kelly said: “I’m very pleased to have signed my new deal. My girls are happy, I’m happy and I’m really excited for what’s to come.

“It was a no brainer to extend my contract here. I like to think that I’ve been playing well recently and I’m in a happy place. It was really a no brainer to go anywhere else.

“I like to think I’m getting back to my best form and with another year under my belt, I think I can get better.

“I want for us to be competitive and to be challenging for all three pieces of silverware on offer and make sure that we’re fighting to be up there towards the top.”

On signing the new deal, Hull FC head coach Lee Radford commented: “I’m really happy with Albert’s contribution to the club since he came in.

“He’s settled in really well on and off the field and he provides us with that bit of offensive X factor.

“I’m sure there’s still plenty to come from him moving forward throughout the remainder of this season.”