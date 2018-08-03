Albert Kelly to miss rest of the season?

Albert Kelly will not play again in 2018, according to reports.

The Hull FC halfback has suffered multiple concussions this season and has not featured since sustaining his latest against St Helens last month.

Now, according to the Hull Daily Mail, the 27-year-old will not play again this season.

Although his concussions are not believed to be a long-term concern, Kelly’s fitness levels are thought to have deteriorated after almost a month of inactivity.

It’s yet another blow on the injury front for Lee Radford, who has seen his squad decimated by injury throughout the campaign. Both Kelly and fellow halfback Marc Sneyd have endured long absences while Jake Connor’s season is now seemingly over too due to a hamstring injury.