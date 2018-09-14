Alex Rowe signs for Newcastle

Newcastle Thunder have confirmed the signing of Batley Bulldog Alex Rowe on a two-year deal from 2019.

The prop forward has played over 160 Championship games in his career and has also had spells in Super League with London Broncos and Castleford Tigers.

“I’m delighted that Alex will be signing for us,” said Newcastle Head Coach Jason Payne.

“He is the big, aggressive front rower that we’ve been keen on signing.

“He brings a huge amount of experience having been proven in the Championship and I’m sure he will add a great deal to our pack which is shaping up really well with the addition of both Alex and Jared and what we are hoping to retain from the current squad.”